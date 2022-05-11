Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Pacific at BYU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.; 12 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa St., First Round, Oklahoma City; 1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.; 2:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.; 7 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium; 10:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Washington; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Kansas City at Texas; 12 a.m. (Friday): MLBN — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, FS1, NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6; 7:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN)
6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN)
2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, Ponce, Puerto Rico