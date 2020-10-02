Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300
BOXING
8 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Baylor at West Virginia, ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ESPN — South Carolina at Florida, ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State, FOX — Texas Christian at Texas, SECN — Missouri at Tennessee; 1:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — North Carolina at Boston College, CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama, ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist, FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Navy at Air Force; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State, ESPN — Auburn at Georgia, ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida, ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: NBC — The Preakness Stakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round
Sunday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1; 2 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Duke; 1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Virginia, SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Duke, SECN — Alabama at Florida
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: FS1 — The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Chicago; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — NY Giants at LA Rams; 4:25 a.m.: CBS — New England at Kansas City; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta; 8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United; 2:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.