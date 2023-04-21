Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong; 12:55 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 2 p.m.: CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 7, Berlin (Taped); 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh; 6 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Missouri; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Duke; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis; 2 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb., PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City, PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.; 4 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis., PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U., ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia; 6 p.m.: BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Georgetown at Denver; 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson, SECN — South Carolina at Georgia; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech, SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee, SECN — Auburn at Alabama; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky, ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 11 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland
LACROSSE (MEN)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4; 3:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4; 7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3; 7 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3; 8 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool; 7 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:55 a.m.: CBSSN — Bundesliga: Freiburg at Bayern
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: USA — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.; 7 p.m.: FOX — Memphis at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis; 3 p.m.: ABC — D.C. at San Antonio
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 8, Berlin (Taped); 3 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 1 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Navy, ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee; 2 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Illinois; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Michigan; 12:30 p.m.: ESPN — Auburn at Alabama; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Washington; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Virginia; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA; 7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Tennessee
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN)
4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Auburn, Ala.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Fayetteville, Ark.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium; 10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Liege–Bastogne–Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
7 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4; 7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4; 3:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4; 6:30 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4; 9 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RODEO
1 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Finals
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at Arlington; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle