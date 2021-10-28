Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship; 11 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Championship; 12 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men's Championship; 1 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women's Championship
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
9 p.m.: BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Rutgers; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 11:30 p.m.: FS2 — Victoria Derby Day
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Brooklyn; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Charlotte at Miami; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at Denver
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA
