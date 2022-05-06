Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane, FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 12:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — W Series: Race 1, Miami; 3:55 p.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 7:30 p.m.: CNBC — AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Iowa; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College, ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State; 5:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Alabama; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Duke at Notre Dame, ESPNU — America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt.; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore, FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.: SECN — Auburn at Tennessee; 12 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke; 1:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Georgia; 3 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M; 5 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Nebraska, ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles
FISHING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 12 p.m.: USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1), 1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs (Game 1); 4 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Houston; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 2); 7 p.m.: FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3; 4:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3; 7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion; 2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals; 5 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN — Connecticut at New York; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy; 10:35 a.m.: ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2, Miami; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy; 2 p.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOWLING
1 p.m.: FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston, ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at NC State, SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Illinois; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston; 1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati; 2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4; 8 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4; 4:30 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4; 7 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN)
1 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped); 3 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona; 7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 a.m. (Monday): FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas