Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami, ESPN — Navy at Memphis
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California; 7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Alabama; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
9 p.m.: ESPNU — TCU at BYU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal; 8 p.m.: BTN — UCF at Purdue
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England; 2 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN - Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee (2 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Australia vs. France, Canada vs. Sweden, Czech Rep. vs. South Korea; San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals