Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.