Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia; 4:30 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Georgia; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas Christian at Baylor
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ABC — Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary); 10 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ABC — Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1
