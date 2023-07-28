Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 10:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London; 12 p.m.: CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped); 12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.; 3 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Toronto; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France; 9 a.m.: CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England; 12 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Amateur 18-U PGF: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Amateur PGF Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: FOX — Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City; 8 p.m.: ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City; 11 p.m.: SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Toronto; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Miami; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (WOMEN)
9:55 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle; 11:45 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla Sutherland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin; 7 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3:30 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand; 6 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia; 8:30 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia; 12:30 a.m. (Sunday): FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky.; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V.
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland; 11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped); 3 p.m.: CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.; 4 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston
CYCLING
12 p.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France; 8:30 a.m.: CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England; 12 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
3 p.m.: ABC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped)
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea; 12 p.m.: USA — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md.; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md.; 8:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand; 5:30 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney; 3 a.m. (Monday): FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand; 6 a.m. (Monday): FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia, FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand
SWIMMING
5 p.m.: NBC — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped)
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut; 4 p.m.: ESPN — New York at Los Angeles; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas
YOUTH BASEBALL
8 p.m.: MLBN — The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta