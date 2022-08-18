Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BANANA BALL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pacific at California
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia; 12 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.; 8 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped); 10 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
4 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada; 8 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England; 10 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams
RUGBY (MEN)
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland
SAILING
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark
SOCCER (MEN)
10 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — The AMOS Women's French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — The AMOS Women's French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals