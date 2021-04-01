Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at NC State, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin; 7 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Purdue

GOLF

12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal; 12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at New York; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Charlotte at Indiana; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

SURFING

6:30 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals

