Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at NC State, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St., ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin; 7 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Purdue
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal; 12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at New York; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Charlotte at Indiana; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
SURFING
6:30 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2
WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals
