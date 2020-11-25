Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Chicago State at Illinois, ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, FS1 — Bradley at Xavier; 1:30 p.m.: FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas; 2 p.m.: BTN — Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska, FS1 — La Salle at St. John's; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph's; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, PAC-12N — Northwest vs. California; 7 p.m.: ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal; 8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship; 9 p.m.: ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: CBSSN — Colorado State at Air Force; 7 p.m.: FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round
NFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: CBS — Houston at Detroit; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — Washington at Dallas
