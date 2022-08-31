Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final; 5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh, FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St., SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB, ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri, FOX — Penn St. at Purdue; 9 p.m.: BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark; 2 p.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Detroit; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.); 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
5:45 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.