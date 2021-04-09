Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (Welterweights); 10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Clemson, SECN — Florida at Tennessee; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACCN — NC State Spring Game; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama A&M at Jackson St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.); 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse; 3 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame; 5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Air Force vs. Jacksonville
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Georgetown at St. John's
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas, SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at California; 4 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon; 5 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River
GOLF
3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 3 p.m.: ABC — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at Houston; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Arizona (8 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Arizona; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Florida at Dallas; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at Columbus; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney; 10 a.m.: ESPN2 — Pro14: TBA; 8 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Sweden
TENNIS
10:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Semifinal 1; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Semifinals
Sunday
BOWLING
2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina, SECN — Missouri at South Carolina; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan/Indiana at Penn St.; 4 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — LSU at Missouri; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Florida St., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State; 6 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
CURLING (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River
GOLF
2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 4 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at Arizona; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Boston at Denver; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Memphis; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
RUGBY
3 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 10:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final
