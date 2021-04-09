Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

BOXING

9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (Welterweights); 10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Clemson, SECN — Florida at Tennessee; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACCN — NC State Spring Game; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama A&M at Jackson St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Frozen Four: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

12 p.m.: ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Loyola (Md.); 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse; 3 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame; 5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Air Force vs. Jacksonville

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

12 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Georgetown at St. John's

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas, SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at California; 4 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon; 5 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River

GOLF

3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 3 p.m.: ABC — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at Houston; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Arizona (8 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Arizona; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.: NHLN — Florida at Dallas; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at Columbus; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney; 10 a.m.: ESPN2 — Pro14: TBA; 8 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Sweden

TENNIS

10:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Semifinal 1; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Semifinals 

Sunday

BOWLING

2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina, SECN — Missouri at South Carolina; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPNU — Florida St. at Louisville; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.: ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan/Indiana at Penn St.; 4 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — LSU at Missouri; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Florida St., PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State; 6 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

CURLING (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: NBCSN — World Championship: TBD, Final

FISHING

8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River

GOLF

2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 4 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at Arizona; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: NBATV — Boston at Denver; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Memphis; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.: NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

RUGBY

3 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: ABC — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana

TENNIS

7 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 10:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final

Tags

Trending Video