Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Towson at Drexel; 7 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona; 9 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER (MEN)
12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
