Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6 p.m.: CBSSN — Towson at Drexel; 7 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona; 9 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN)

12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

