Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 1 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped); 9 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.
BOWLING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)
FISHING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 12 p.m.: FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship, San Diego; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.; 12 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.; 3 p.m.: ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay; 7 p.m.: FOX — Houston at LA Dodgers; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
6 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle; 11:55 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN)
10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Sumbawa, Indonesia; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Sumbawa, Indonesia; 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped); 2 p.m.: USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio; 7 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.; 6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show; 3 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPNU — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.; 2 p.m.: NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN)
9 a.m.: FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped); 11 a.m.: FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped); 6 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York
SOCCER (MEN)
3:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Washington at New York; 3 p.m.: ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
YOUTH SOCCER (BOYS)
11:30 a.m.: ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.