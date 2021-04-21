Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

BOXING

9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal; 9 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal

GOLF

9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: FSIN — Arizona at Cincinnati; 6 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (7 p.m.); 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

