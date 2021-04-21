Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
BOXING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal; 9 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: FSIN — Arizona at Cincinnati; 6 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (7 p.m.); 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.