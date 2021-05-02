Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at LSU

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Washington; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans, ESPN2 — Golden State at New Orleans (Marvel's Arena of Heroes coverage); 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota

SURFING

7:30 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds 

