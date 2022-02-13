Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh, ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St., ESPNU — NC Central at Coppin St.; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island, ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPNU — Washington St. at Oregon, FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Nebraska, SECN — Florida at Auburn; 9 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois, ESPN2 — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Northeastern vs. Boston U., Final, Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — San Antonio at Chicago; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Golden State at LA Clippers
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-WTA; Doha-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds
