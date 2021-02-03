Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPN — Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU — Campbell at North Carolina (Asheville), FS1 — Arizona at Utah; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Stanford at California, FS1 — Minnesota at Rutgers, PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon State; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado, FS1 — Washington State at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse, BTN — Iowa at Ohio State; 7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Boston College, BTN — Rutgers at Indiana; 9 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
GOLF
3 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round; 6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Golden State at Dallas; 10 p.m.: TNT — Denver at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at NY Rangers
NWHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Buffalo vs. Toronto, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Boston vs. Minnesota, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC, Second Round; 12:30 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Duhail SC vs. Al Ahly SC, Second Round
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals
