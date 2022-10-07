Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.; 12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
BOXING
10 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas, ACCN — Louisville at Virginia, BTN — Purdue at Maryland, CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan, ESPN — Tennessee at LSU, ESPNU — Missouri at Florida, FOX — Michigan at Indiana, FS1 — TCU at Kansas, SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern, CBS — Auburn at Georgia, CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy, ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane, FOX — Utah at UCLA, FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.; 4 p.m.: ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St., ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami, PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St., SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico, FS1 — Air Force at Utah St., NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m., ABC — Clemson at Boston College, BTN — Iowa at Illinois, ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St., FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal, NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas, PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas, SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at NC State, CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona; 9:45 p.m.: FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.; 11 p.m.: ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford, ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid; 11:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: CNBC — The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2; 4 p.m.: ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague; 6 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion; 6 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals; 3:30 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final; 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped), NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.; 8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, BTN — Michigan at Michigan St., ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame; 2 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Minnesota, ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN — Florida at Missouri; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers; 4 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Georgia; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College; 6 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest, ESPNU — Stanford at Utah; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: CNBC — The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes: From Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary); 4 p.m.: ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary); 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary); 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London; 1 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, FOX — Chicago at Minnesota; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Dallas at LA Rams; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
RODEO
3 p.m.: CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal; 2 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final; 6:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds