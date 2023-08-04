Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
2 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.: CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago; 8 p.m.: CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
IFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls
LACROSSE (MEN)
3 p.m.: ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.; 9 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Toronto at Boston, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City
RUGBY (WOMEN)
9:55 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta; 11:30 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN)
7:25 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic; 6 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco
SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand; 10 p.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)
11 a.m.: NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game
Sunday
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.; 2:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.; 3 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.: NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.: ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington
SOCCER (MEN)
10:55 a.m.: ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia; 3:30 a.m. (Monday): FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia; 6:30 a.m. (Monday): FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final; 5 p.m.: TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final
TRIATHLON
1 p.m.: CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Las Vegas at New York