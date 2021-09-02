Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Old Dominion at Wake Forest, CBSSN — Duke at Charlotte; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Clemson at South Carolina; 7 p.m.: BTN — Georgia at Nebraska; 9 p.m.: BTN — Washington at Illinois
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open; 10 a.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Detroit at Cincinnati, MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; 3 a.m. (Saturday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 3
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
