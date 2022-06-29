Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah; 5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 6 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London