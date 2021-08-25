Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: ACCN — Niagara at Syracuse; 7 p.m.: BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa; 9 p.m.: BTN — North Carolina at Illinois; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Stanford
GOLF
11 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship; 2:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Baltimore; 2 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress); 9 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; 9 p.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball; 3 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA; 11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying; 10 p.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.