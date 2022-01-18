Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
CHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Penn St., SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State, ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama, ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, FS1 — St. John's at Creighton; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Marquette at Villanova; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Rutgers, SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M; 9 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPNU — Georgia at Auburn, FS1 — Xavier at DePaul; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.
GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Charlotte at Boston; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver; 10:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Toronto at NY Rangers; 10 p.m.: TNT — Colorado at Anaheim
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.