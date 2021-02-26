Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250
BOXING
7 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, CBS — Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn, ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine, FOX — Michigan at Indiana, FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul; 1 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Georgia; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College, CBS — Washington at Arizona, CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech, ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas, ESPNU — VCU at Davidson; 2:30 p.m.: FOX — Marquette at UConn; 3 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, CBS — Florida at Kentucky, CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St., ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia, ESPNU — Temple at UCF, PAC-12N — Oregon at California; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason; 5 p.m.: FOX — Creighton at Xavier; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St., ESPN — Louisville at Duke, ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.; 6:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford; 7 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Baylor at Kansas, ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Utah, ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado, ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: FS1 — St. John's at Creighton; 3 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: SECN — Buffalo at LSU
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round
GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Senior Women's
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at New York; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
NBAGL BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: NBATV — Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats; 3 p.m.: NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at New Jersey; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals; 12 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final; 3 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz
Sunday
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400
BOWLING
1 p.m.: FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: CBS — Villanova at Butler; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati; 2 p.m.: CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State, CBS — Iowa at Ohio St., ESPNU — South Florida at Houston; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Syracuse, ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida, FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier, SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky; 12:30 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St., SECN — Auburn at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Minnesota; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame, FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern, PAC-12N — California at Stanford, SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon, SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Final Round
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round; 4:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Clippers at Milwaukee; 8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: NBATV — Austin Spurs vs. Santa Cruz Warriors; 3 p.m.: NBATV — Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Lakeland Magic
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBC — Boston at NY Rangers; 3 p.m.: NHLN — Columbus at Nashville; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria; 7 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City; 8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea; 2 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Grêmio, Leg 1 of 2; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
3 a.m.: TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon
