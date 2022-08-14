Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
2 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada; 6 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada; 10 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1); 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Philadelphia at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds