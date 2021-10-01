Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Texas at TCU, ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, BTN — Minnesota at Purdue, CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo, ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina, ESPNU — Memphis at Temple, FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin, SECN — Tennessee at Missouri; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Oregon at Stanford, ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St., BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers, CBS — Mississippi at Alabama, CBSSN — UCF at Navy, ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia, FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St., FS1 — Nevada at Boise St., SECN — Troy at South Carolina; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — South Florida at SMU; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at California; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Florida at Kentucky; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Liberty at UAB, ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St., FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St., SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Indiana at Penn St., ACCN — Boston College at Clemson, BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska, ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Auburn at LSU, PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington, FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington; 6:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United; 10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United, USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion; 9:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington; 7 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at North Carolina; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina, ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — Providence at Georgetown; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Florida
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia, ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn; 4 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington
FUTSAL
10:50 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan; 12:50 p.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Miami; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — Arizona at LA Rams; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Green Bay; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Tampa Bay at New England
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace; 11:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland; 8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Chicago-WTA; 6:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago; 3 p.m.: ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.