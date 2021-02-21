Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: NBATV — Grambling State at Jackson State; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Syracuse at Duke, ESPNU — Wofford at Samford; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FS1 — Oregon at Southern California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBATV — Grambling State at Jackson State; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Creighton at Marquette; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Penn State; 8 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue
NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at LA Lakers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Long Island Nets vs. G League Ignite
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds; 7:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
