Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 9:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 8 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Ohio at Penn St., ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami, BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota, CBSSN — UTSA at Army, ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas, ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St., ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St., FOX — Alabama at Texas, FS1 — Duke at Northwestern, SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt; 1:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame, PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh, ACCN — Furman at Clemson, CBS — Colorado at Air Force, CBSSN — Memphis at Navy, ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin; 4 p.m.: BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers, ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois, FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech, SECN — Samford at Georgia; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn, ESPN — Kentucky at Florida, NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette); 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford, ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn, FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska, SECN — Southern U. at LSU; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech, BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — Baylor at BYU; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis; 11 p.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin; 5 p.m.: CNBC — The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa
RUGBY (MEN)
2 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Sydney
RUGBY (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Roosters vs. Knights
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Napoli
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington
TENNIS
4 p.m.: ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 2 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.; 3 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J., NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — Michigan at Louisville; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Army at Boston College; 2 p.m.: BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
CYCLING
1 p.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.: ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh; 2 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 8 p.m.: ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Houston, FOX — San Francisco at Chicago; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Arizona, FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
RODEO
2 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.
RUGBY
8 a.m.: CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa; 1 p.m.: NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa; 2:30 p.m.: CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
SAILING
4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.: ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1