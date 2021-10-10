Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
MARATHON
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — The Boston Marathon
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox (If Necessary); 7 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston; 9:30 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA
