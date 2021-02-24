Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Illinois, CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, ESPN — Iowa at Michigan, ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Houston, FS1 — Washington at Arizona St.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah; 9 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota, CBSSN — San Francisco at BYU, ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St., ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado, ESPNU — Oregon at Stanford, FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal), FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Iowa; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson; 7 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Georgia; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse; 9 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: TNT — Dallas at Philadelphia; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Nashville at Detroit
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds; 11:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.