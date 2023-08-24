Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 4 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 5 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 7:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 5:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Chapel Hill, N.C.; 8:30 p.m.: ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Minneapolis; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: TCU at Minnesota, Minneapolis
FISHING
4 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped); 11:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Herrimans, Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa. (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore; 7:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 10:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina; 8:15 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee; 10 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
RUGBY (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra; 1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Wests at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.: USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary; 1 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — World Championships: Women’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta