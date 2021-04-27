Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: GOLF — NCAA Women's Selections
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at North Carolina; 2:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round; 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at The Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee; 4 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota; 9:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
