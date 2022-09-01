Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final; 6 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St., ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Temple at Duke; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Illinois at Indiana; 10 p.m.: ESPN — TCU at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Utah at Purdue; 9 p.m.: BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Colorado at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston; 7:20 p.m.: APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 10:15 p.m.: APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.