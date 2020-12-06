Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: SECN — Florida Atlantic at Florida
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh; 8:15 p.m.: ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United FC at Seatlle FC, Final
