Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: SECN — Florida Atlantic at Florida

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh; 8:15 p.m.: ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United FC at Seatlle FC, Final

