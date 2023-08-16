Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.: ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Michigan at Southern Cal; 7 p.m.: BTN — North Carolina at Penn St.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon, SECN — Florida St. at Texas A&M; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Georgia at UCLA
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Seattle vs. Gray, Maine, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: New Albany, Ohio vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Kansas City; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Washington (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN)
9:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. Olancho FC, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas