Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.: ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Michigan at Southern Cal; 7 p.m.: BTN — North Carolina at Penn St.; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon, SECN — Florida St. at Texas A&M; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Georgia at UCLA

GOLF

8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Seattle vs. Gray, Maine, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: New Albany, Ohio vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Kansas City; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Washington (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN)

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN)

9:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. Olancho FC, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

