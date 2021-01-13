Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Colorado; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPNU — Stanford at Utah, FS1 — Washington State at UCLA; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Marshall at Western Kentucky, ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida, ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford, FS1 — Purdue at Indiana; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State, ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon, ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Memphis, ESPNU — Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Southern California; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Brigham Young at St. Mary's, FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Purdue; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech, BTN — Maryland at Minnesota; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Oregon at Arizona; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships
GOLF
7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Miami at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Portland, TNT — Golden State at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Anaheim at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.