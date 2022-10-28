Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 12:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 3:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St., CBSSN — Boston College at UConn, ESPN — TCU at West Virginia, ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston, ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan, FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St., FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St., SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Illinois at Nebraska, ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville, CBS — Florida at Georgia, CBSSN — Temple at Navy, ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF, ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa, FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., FS1 — Oregon at California; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St., SECN — Missouri at South Carolina; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — UAB at FAU, ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee, FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St., NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan, ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado, SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St., ESPN — Stanford at UCLA, FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — UCLA at Rutgers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN)
4 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at UCLA
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda; 4 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Brooklyn; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham; 2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped); 12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped); 2 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 3:55 p.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Princeton at Brown; 1 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Indiana; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — Brown at Penn, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern Cal; 4 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal; 4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Florida; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas
GOLF
4 a.m.: ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped); 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London; 1 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, FOX — Chicago at Dallas; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Washington at Indianapolis; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal; 12 p.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC; 8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:45 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, Navi Mumbai, India; 10:15 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India; 2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin