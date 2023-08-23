Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Creighton at Stanford; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — FIU at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Cal Poly at UCLA
FISHING
4 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland (1 p.m.); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta; 8 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN)
8:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cibao vs. Atlético Pantoja, Group B, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS — Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 6:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago