Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN — Southern Methodist at Tulane; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Brigham Young at Houston
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Kansas State; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas)
MLB BASEBALL
6:07 p.m.: TBS — Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6 (if necessary); 9:08 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.