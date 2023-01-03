Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown, SECN — Auburn at Georgia; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at NC State, BTN — Penn St. at Michigan, CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson, ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — UConn at Providence, SECN — Missouri at Arkansas; 9 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina, BTN — Illinois at Northwestern, CBSSN - DePaul at Butler, ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor, ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia; 6:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Philadelphia; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — New Jersey at Detroit; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN)
10:30 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at AS Roma; 12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Cremonese; 3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds