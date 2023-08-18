Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda; 11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Western; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.; 6 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 2 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit; 4 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston; 7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis; 10 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
7:25 a.m.: CBSSN — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool; 12 p.m.: ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund; 12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone, NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 5 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 6 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 1 p.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 3:30 a.m. (Sunday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 5 a.m. (Sunday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 6 a.m. (Sunday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped); 2 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.; 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.; 2 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA
FIBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 11 a.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 2 p.m.: ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:05 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped); 3 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney; 2 p.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final; 4:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 5 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 6 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 10:30 a.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary; 12 p.m.: NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Washington; 5 p.m.: NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota