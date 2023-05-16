Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Pittsburgh at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Tampa Bay at NY Mets; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago; 8:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals