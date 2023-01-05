Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.; 8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m.: ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

7 p.m.: SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — LSU at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN)

10:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: BALLY -- Portland at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Miami at Phoenix

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

