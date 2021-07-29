Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne; 1 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Washington
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC; 10 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1; 10 a.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 2; 8 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.