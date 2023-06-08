Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped); 8 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas
FISHING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped); 8:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (6:30 p.m.); 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore; 9:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris; 11 a.m.: NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Phoenix at Dallas; 10 p.m.: ION — Chicago at Los Angeles