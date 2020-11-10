Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: SECN — Florida at South Carolina
GOLF
12 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: NBCSN — XFC 43
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLBN — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
