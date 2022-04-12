Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.: NBATV — Cape Town vs. Zamalek (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Illinois; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
GOLF
7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta; 12:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cleveland at Cincinnati; 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Houston at Arizona; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta; 9:35 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2; 9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds