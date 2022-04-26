Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — George Mason at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ACCN — UConn at Boston College; 7 p.m.: SECN — Lamar at Texas A&M
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at St. Louis; 4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- San Diego at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at NY Yankees; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Cleveland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: CBS — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 6:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Madrid-WTA Early Rounds